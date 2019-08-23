Zaradili su preko pola milijarde dolara: Ovo je 10 najplaćenijih glumaca (foto)

View this post on Instagram

🚨The Rock Tops 2019 List of Highest-Paid Actors🚨 – The success is reflected in Johnson's bank account. As reported by Forbes, the actor earned $89.4 million between June of last year and June of this year. For Jumanji: The Next Level, he will be earning his highest upfront salary yet ($23.5 million). And as, Forbes notes, even if Johnson were to take a break from big tentpole films, he still has other sources of income. He gets paid $700,000 an episode for Ballers, an HBO dramedy he is the lead and executive producer of, and he makes seven figures for a deal with Under Armour. The stars of Avengers: Endgame are well-represented in Forbes' annual list. Chris Hemsworth earns the second spot with $76.4 million. Robert Downey Jr. is third with $66 million. Bradley Cooper is tied for sixth with Adam Sandler ($57 million) while Chris Evans comes up just ahead of Paul Rudd, at number eight with $43.5 million, while Rudd made $41 million. The record-shattering run of Endgame helped boost the earnings of most of its stars but, in Cooper's case, he benefited most from A Star Is Born. Forfeiting his own upfront salary in favor of financing the film and Lady Gaga's paycheck, his faith in the project paid off. Made for a budget of only $36 million, A Star Is Born earned $435 million worldwide. There are a few relative surprises in the top ten. Akshay Kumar may not be known to most but, as Bollywood's top-earning actor, he made $65 million. Jackie Chan is still an international hit, nabbing $58 million. On the whole, however, the top ten is a reflection of what currently commands the attention of moviegoers: superheroes and commanding action heroes like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.