Zaradili su preko pola milijarde dolara: Ovo je 10 najplaćenijih glumaca (foto)
Dvejn Džonson poznat kao Rok povratio je titulu najbolje plaćenog glumca na svetu prema novoj klasifikaciji časopisa Forbs sa 89,4 miliona dolara zarađenih za dvanaest meseci.
Bivši igrač američkog fudbala i rvač postao je glumac i bio je već na najvišem mestu na Forbsovoj listi 2016. kada se su ga drugi pretekli protekle dve godine. U 2019. on je ponovo najbolje plaćeni glumac na svetu sa zaradom između 1. juna 2018. i 1. juna 2019. godine, pokazuje sinoć objavljena nova lista Forbsa.
Četrdesetsedmogodišnji glumac specijlizovan za akcijone filmove trenutno je glavna zvezda filma.
„Džumandži, dobrodošao u džunglu“, iz 2017. čiji se nastavak očekuje i zvezda je i u filmovima serijala “ Paklene ulice“ ( Fast and Furious) čiji najnoviji nastavak je izašao ovog meseca.
„On je jednostavno postao najbolje plaćena zvezda u ovom trenutku. Stalno radi, neumoran je“, rekao je Pol Dergarbedijan, analitičar u Komskoru.
Sa zarađenih 76,4 miliona dolara na drugom mestu je Kris Hemsvort, jedan od brojnih glumaca sa Forbsove liste deset sa najvišim zaradama koji su kapitalizovali uloge jednog od superheroja iz Marvelovog sveta u poslednjem filmu „Osvetnici:Završnica“ (Avengers:Endgame), koji je film sa najvećom zaradom svih vremena.
Posle Krisa Hemsvorta koji igra Tora je Robert Dauni Džunior Ajron men, sa 66 miliona dolara. Kris Evans, ili Kapetan Amerika je na osmom mestu sa 43, 5 miliona dolara a Pol Rad, Čovek mrav je sa 41 miliona dolara na pretposlednjem mestu na spisku od top deset.
Na šestom mestu je Bredli Kuper koji pozamljuje glas liku Roket u poslednjem nastavku filmova Osvetnika. Ali većina njegovih prihoda od 57 miliona dolara su od filma Zvezda je rođena (A Star is Born) gde glumac i reditelj nasupa sa pop zvezdom Lejdi Gaga.
Spisak od 10 najbolje plaćenih prema Forbsu u milionima dolara:
1. Dvejn Džonson (89,4 miliona)
2. Krism Hemsvort (76,4 miliona)
3. Robert Dauni Džunior ;(66 miliona)
4. Akšej Kumar (65 miliona)
5. Džeki Čan (58 miliona)
6. Bredli Kuper (57 miliona)
7. Adam Sendler (57 miliona)
8. Kris Evans (43.5 miliona)
9. Pol Rad (41 miliona)
10. Vil Smit (35 miliona)