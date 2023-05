Dosad neviđena i ekstremno smrtonosna zmija upala ljudima u kuću: Pogledajte kako su je svladali

The 5-foot long Albino Cobra, which was rescued by WNCT from Kurichi neighbourhood today (03/05/2023) was later released into the wild in the forest areas surrounding Mangarai, a small hamlet in Perianaickenpalayam block of Coimbatore, in the foothills of Anaikatti at around 8.00 pm. After the rescue, the albino cobra snake was taken to a safe location and assessed by experts to determine its condition. Once it was deemed healthy and fit for release, the snake was released into the wild. The forest areas surrounding Mangarai, where the snake was released, are known for their rich biodiversity and provide a suitable habitat for the snake to thrive.Releasing it into its natural habitat ensures that the snake can continue to live its life without any disturbance. It is also an essential step in the conservation of the species, as it helps maintain the ecological balance of the region.

Posted by Wildlife & Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) on Wednesday, May 3, 2023