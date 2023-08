Kraci prekriveni perjem i kandže: Zastrašujuće stvorenje otkriveno u dubinama okeana (video)

Neobično stvorenje, poput brojnih podvodnih beskičmenjaka, pronađeno je u Južnom okeanu Antarktika, prenosi Times Now News.

Promachocrinus fragarius is a newly discovered species of crinoid with 20 arms. The team which discovered the species said it was dubbed the 'Antarctic strawberry feather star' due to "the resemblance of its body to a strawberry".

[read more: https://t.co/nLvooxoOdv] pic.twitter.com/Lb8wIAT23E

— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 13, 2023