O, da li je ovo najluđi hotel na svetu?! (foto)

Have you heard about Giraffe Hall? Our most ambitious project to date will see @victoria__aspinall (our Creative Director) lovingly restore a 15th century Wealden hall house and transform it into an exclusive boutique hotel where your neighbours will be our giraffe herd! Visit the link in our bio to find out more and join the waiting list #giraffe #giraffes #giraffehall #giraffehotel #portlympne #kent #visitkent #luxuryhotel #ethicaltravel #safarichic #roomwithaview #kent #visitkent #aspinallfoundation