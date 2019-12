O ovoj svadbi bruju internet: Izbor venčanice ŠOKIRAO sve goste (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Lydia Pang (@lydia_pang_), the global editorial design director at Nike HQ, and designer @RooWilliams initially connected online, but not through the apps. They met on MySpace 12 years ago. “To be honest, we didn’t intend to ever get married,” Lydia says. “It wasn’t something we prioritized! But as we’ve gotten older, and experienced so much and been through so much, we felt like we deserved to celebrate our love and what we’ve achieved together.” Both were raised surrounded by nature in South Wales, and knew they wanted to get married where they grew up and fell in love—especially in their own style. Lydia and Roo are both visual creatives; they wanted their day to reflect their tastes and memories. “We had the ceremony in front of a dead tree, ate our favorite food, got tattoos, and named our tables after emo songs,” Lydia says. Tap the link in our bio to see more from their wedding. Photo by @victoriasomersethowphotography