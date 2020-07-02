Preslatko: Slonče misli da mu je surla igračka (video)
Indijac Suda Ramen na svom Tviter profilu podelio je video slonića koji se igra sa surlom vrteći je u krug.
This calf thinks the trunk is a toy!#Elephant calves do not know the use of the trunk until they reach 6 to 9 months. They slowly learn to use it from their mother and other adults in the herd. pic.twitter.com/RnZElNaB7t
— Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 27, 2020
“Ovo mladunče misli da je surla igračka“. Slonići ne znaju da „upotrebljavaju“ surlu od 6 do 9 meseci života. O tome za šta surla služi uče od majke i starijih slonova“, napisao je Ramen.
