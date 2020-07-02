U trendu

Preslatko: Slonče misli da mu je surla igračka (video)

A. J.

Indijac Suda Ramen na svom Tviter profilu podelio je video slonića koji se igra sa surlom vrteći je u krug.

​“Ovo mladunče misli da je surla igračka“. Slonići ne znaju da „upotrebljavaju“ surlu od 6 do 9 meseci života. O tome za šta surla služi uče od majke i starijih slonova“, napisao je Ramen.

