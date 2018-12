Sigurno ste se pitali: Odakle britanskoj kraljevskoj porodici toliko novca

View this post on Instagram

The Queen today attended a reception in London alongside The King of Norway to celebrate 100 years of the Anglo-Norse Society. The Queen and King Harald V of Norway are Joint Patrons of the Society – an organisation that promotes understanding between Britain and Norway. Her Majesty and King Harald V met with members, scholars and supporters of the Society before viewing and signing the Almanac Book, created to commemorate the Society’s centenary. @detnorskekongehus