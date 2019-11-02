Spremni? Fotografije koje će se poigrati sa vašim umom (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Rocky road ice cream🏔🍦😋 This isn’t a new concept, lots of people have taken photos holding up a cone to a single cloud sky to create the illusion of a ‘cloud ice cream’😊. In my version, I wanted to actually merge the texture of the ice cream with the fluffiness of the clouds, and show the similarity between the cone and rocky mountains 😃❤️ I hope you like it! Leave a comment 🤘🏼🥰 @mofart_photomontages • • • #mofart #art #artworks #surrealism #theweekoninstagram #hellofrom #picame #thedesigntip #popmyeyes #culturainquieta #plastikmagazine #digitalcollage #launchdsigns #contemporaryart #fubiz #thepinklemonade #graphicroozane #igcreative_editz #humalien #ratedmodernart #triptaminaworld #doyoufollow #ps_whimsical #creativecloud_emotion #arts_gate #avantarte #artistic_unity_ #winkmagazine #lovewatts #thisweekoninstagram