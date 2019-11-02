U trendu

Spremni? Fotografije koje će se poigrati sa vašim umom (foto)

M. P.

Monika Karvaljo je umetnica koja živi u Švajcarskoj. Fotografija je njena strast i kaže da obožava da pravi fotografije koje će posmatrača naterati da pogleda dva puta. Donosimo vam neke njene fotografije koje će se poigrati sa vašim umom.

Ona kombinuje fotografije sa putovanja sa onima koje uradi u „svakodnevnom životu“, a potom ih doradi u Fotošopu.

