Spremni? Fotografije koje će se poigrati sa vašim umom (foto)
Monika Karvaljo je umetnica koja živi u Švajcarskoj. Fotografija je njena strast i kaže da obožava da pravi fotografije koje će posmatrača naterati da pogleda dva puta. Donosimo vam neke njene fotografije koje će se poigrati sa vašim umom.
Rocky road ice cream🏔🍦😋 This isn't a new concept, lots of people have taken photos holding up a cone to a single cloud sky to create the illusion of a 'cloud ice cream'😊. In my version, I wanted to actually merge the texture of the ice cream with the fluffiness of the clouds, and show the similarity between the cone and rocky mountains 😃❤️ I hope you like it! Leave a comment 🤘🏼🥰
Ona kombinuje fotografije sa putovanja sa onima koje uradi u „svakodnevnom životu“, a potom ih doradi u Fotošopu.
Street dog🐕 October is #AdoptAShelterDogMonth, so I created a montage with my adopted dog Whiskey! He was rescued from the streets of Romania, where he'd been abandoned at just two weeks old😢. Have you also adopted a dog or another domestic animal? Tell me about it in a comment below! P.S: in order for Whiskey to stay still for the photo, I had to hold a treat above his nose. Hence the "give it to me please!" sad look in his eyes 😅. That look actually goes well with what I wanted to express, a sort of interpretation of his feelings when he was abandoned. Like if your pet also bring you love & happiness!❤️🐹🐰🐱🐶❤️
Saucy lips🔥👄 I had so much fun creating this one. Check out the behind-the-scenes on patreon.com/mofart_photomontages Wish you a great weekend! Hit like if this made you crave chips 🍟❤️
A dessert to d-eye for… 👀 I love using eyes in my work. To me, they are the most expressive part of the human body. One of my favourite quotes goes: "the eyes have one language everywhere" (G. Herbert). Like & comment if you find this chocolate mousse / eye composition delicious (or disgusting 😂❤️). Head over to patreon.com/mofart_photomontages for the speed edit!🤘🏼
D-eye-ving into summer ☀️🏊🏼♂️ Using two photos I took last week in Portugal with my family ❤️🇵🇹 If you're curious about the Photoshop creation process, head over to my Patreon (highlight on my profile @mofart_photomontages)! Thank you for your support, wish you all a wonderful summer! ✨