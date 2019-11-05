Susret smrti: velika bela AJKULA i ronilac (video)

View this post on Instagram

😱 Happy Halloween From The Bottom of The Sea! 🦈 🎃 Video courtesy of @gopro FOLLOW us @creatures_of_the_deep_ for more like this! In a scene straight out of a horror movie, a diver finds humans face-to-face with one of the most feared creatures in the planet! When you are in the water, visibility is rarely such that you can see that far. That allowed the shark to ambush this diver! Thankfully, despite this being terrifying for us humans, the shark was not interested in attacking him. The body language of the shark was that of curiosity, bumping and investigating the unfamiliar thing, rather than attacking a perceived prey. Still, even with that knowledge, looking down into the depths and seeing a Great White is definitely unnerving! Happy Halloween!