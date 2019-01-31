U trendu

Tek kad vidite ove fotografije sa Tvitera shvatićete koliko je zaista hladno u SAD-u (foto)

A. J.

Sever SAD-a zahvatile su polarne temperature i arktički vetar, vlasti su proglasile vanredno stanje, a od posledica hladnoće umrlo je najmanje 12 ljudi.

Ljudi iz delova SAD-a zahvaćenih ekstremno niskim temperaturama na društvenim mrežama dele fotografije koje najbolje prikazuju koliko je zapravo hladno.

Od pucanja vodokotlića preko drhtanja javne rasvete pa sve do toga da su neki premestili živinu u kuću da se ne smrznu – fotografije ekstremne hladnoće preplavile su Tviter, a pošto slike zaista govore više od reči najbolje da pogledate sami.

