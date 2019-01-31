Tek kad vidite ove fotografije sa Tvitera shvatićete koliko je zaista hladno u SAD-u (foto)

Sever SAD-a zahvatile su polarne temperature i arktički vetar, vlasti su proglasile vanredno stanje, a od posledica hladnoće umrlo je najmanje 12 ljudi.

How cold is it in Chicago at the moment….? pic.twitter.com/U3wJnHZwFY — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) January 31, 2019

Ljudi iz delova SAD-a zahvaćenih ekstremno niskim temperaturama na društvenim mrežama dele fotografije koje najbolje prikazuju koliko je zapravo hladno.

Od pucanja vodokotlića preko drhtanja javne rasvete pa sve do toga da su neki premestili živinu u kuću da se ne smrznu – fotografije ekstremne hladnoće preplavile su Tviter, a pošto slike zaista govore više od reči najbolje da pogledate sami.

Someone in Minnesota had their toilet tank explode because the water inside froze 😬 pic.twitter.com/fCBLjDwChx — mistress misandry (@hannahtraining) January 31, 2019

It’s so cold in Cadillac…even the light posts are shivering! pic.twitter.com/LWGTuSLk60 — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) January 30, 2019

It's so cold out we decided to try a fun science experiment. Blew some bubbles outside and watched them freeze solid in seconds! Very cool! #newx #iawx pic.twitter.com/5r90seL2L4 — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 31, 2019

It's so cold in Chicago they set our commuter train tracks on fire to warm them pic.twitter.com/FT2erQ6pHT — Mildly Interesting (@interest_mild) January 31, 2019

It's so cold out. This is where my chickens are right now pic.twitter.com/sct3faE4fy — Angela Harris (@AngelaH80003452) January 30, 2019

Soooo it’s so cold that this just happened 🥶 ❄️-49°F : pic.twitter.com/zhh0EHQENu — Jamie (patiently waiting for TS7 )🐍 (@jamieek10) January 30, 2019