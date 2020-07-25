Viralni hit: Optička iluzija kakvu do sad niste videli (foto)
Genijalna optička iluzija ostavila je korisnike društvenih mreža u čudu. Šta ste vi prvo uočili na ovoj fotografiji?
Iako na prvi pogled izgleda kao da je fotografija sa nekog koncerta ili festivala, pomnim posmatranjem brzo se shvati o čemu je reč.
No it’s not a concert, but it is a heck of a show!! I will say, you do get your exercise when you take harvest photos!! As soon as that basket is full you jump off (without falling off I might add) before the boll buggy pulls up and hit a quick trot 50-100 feet out, crouch to get just the right angle with just the right light and pray that you’re holding the camera steady enough to actually get a clean image. And, when the transfer of cotton from stripper to boll buggy is complete, it’s a game of jumping back in the cotton stripper while in motion. I think the crew was waiting for me slip up but luckily, well, I’m a pro at this game…(jk I fell like twice) #vivallanoestacado #igtexas #harvest2017 #agrowlife
Naime, fotograf iz Teksasa Majka Horn, fotografisao je mašine za branje pamuka, ali pod uglom da izgleda kao da je na fotografiji koncert na otvorenom, prenosi Nacionalna geografija.
Cvetovi pamuka izgledaju kao glave posetilaca koncerta, a mašine za branje pamuka deluju kao pozornica pod reflektorima.
Fotografija je ubrzo postala viralni hit, a mnogi su je već proglasili najboljom optičkom iluzijom.
