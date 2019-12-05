Žene poludele za ULTRA SEKSI doktorom (foto)
Nakon što je na Tviteru pozvao Britance da izađu na izbore, mladi doktor Rajan iz Vest Midlanda postao je hit na toj društvenoj mreži.
View this post on Instagram
Rest day 🧘🏾♂️ . Much as I love going hard when I’m at the gym, it’s just as important to know when to take some regular time off. . The time when you’re resting is time for you body to repair itself. THIS is actually the time when you get stronger/fitter/faster (if you’re doing the right things) 💪🏾 . Rest day doesn’t have to mean no activity though. Gentle movement is always good. Walking, climbing and squash are my new favourites 🧗🏾♂️ they even have physical and psychological benefits of their own🚶🏾♂️ . . . . . . . . . . . #vlog #vlogger #selfcare #docsofinsta #instadaily #fitness #gymmotivation #fitfam #workout #gym #gymlife #trainhard #legday #getstrong #strengthtraining #hiit #crossfit #training #bodybuilding #health #winter
Video-snimak zgodnog lekara u kome poziva ljude da ne ignorišu izbore pregledan je više od 300.000 puta, a nagla popularnost nakon jednog takvog video-snimka iznenadila je i samog Rajana, prenosi Indeks.
View this post on Instagram
Mindset 💡 It’s back to work today and a 72 hour week at that 😬 I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t at least a bit (read: a lot) sad about the end of my annual leave. Whilst going back to work is inevitable and will no doubt be uncomfortable, how you view these things influences your experience a lot. . So instead of dreading the back to work feeling, I’m going to *attempt* to reframe things in my mind. This week I’ll try and take pleasure in each smile I give or receive, give thanks for each tasty meal I eat and ride the endorphin wave of every workout. . We’ll see if these #smallactsofmindfulness help tip the balance and squeeze a bit more joy out of each day. 🙌🏾 Hit me up with your tips for making each day that bit more positive💥
„Gospodine, i nisam iz vaše zemlje, ali glasaću“, jedan je od komentara na objavu.
„Oh, doktore Rajan, nešto sam bolesna, čini mi se“, napisala je jedna obožavateljka.
„Od svih stvari na društvenim mrežama, nikad nisam mislio da bi moj video mogao da privuče ovoliku pažnju“, priznao je mladi Britanac, koga sad na Tviteru prati više hiljada ljudi.
View this post on Instagram
Downtime 🧘🏾♂️ . I’m currently on annual leave and it’s been awesome to get a change of scenery and a change of pace. I’ll be honest – I’ve been feeling pretty burnt out at work recently, so having a bit of time to recharge and look after myself has been necessary. Of course, I try to take some more regular downtime and do all the things to look after myself whilst I’m working. But every so often you just need to take some time off, a step back and reset. If you’re feeling like things are getting on top of you, do your thing; take time off, talk to close ones, exercise, meditate… whatever it is you need to do. … and on that note lets all try and look after each other a little bit too 👌🏾