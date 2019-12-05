Žene poludele za ULTRA SEKSI doktorom (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Rest day 🧘🏾‍♂️ . Much as I love going hard when I'm at the gym, it's just as important to know when to take some regular time off. . The time when you're resting is time for you body to repair itself. THIS is actually the time when you get stronger/fitter/faster (if you're doing the right things) 💪🏾 . Rest day doesn't have to mean no activity though. Gentle movement is always good. Walking, climbing and squash are my new favourites 🧗🏾‍♂️ they even have physical and psychological benefits of their own🚶🏾‍♂️