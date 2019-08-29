Majka troje dece smršala 15 kilograma za četiri meseca i tvrdi da je trik u ovome (foto)

View this post on Instagram

🍋5 things I wish my younger self knew: (1) carbs and fats are not your enemy, processed food and sugars are. Don’t be extreme, just be smart. (2) strong feels way better than skinny, (3) those who love you the most are the ones who have the courage to tell you the things you may not want to hear, but they’re the things you NEED to hear, (4) media (social, print and television) thrives on numbers, readers, viewers, sales and engagement so they’ll jump on any bandwagon that’s popular at the moment, the messaging is not with your well being in mind even if it’s disguised that way (and yes I know someone will point out that I’m in social media too…but honestly I gave up giving a hoot about this stuff the same day I posted my first transformation photo after working my butt off for months and got reamed out for promoting gym culture…legit no longer care about those people, only the ones who want to be here) And lastly, (5) self esteem and self empowerment aren’t something you can read your way into. You can’t buy it in a store. You can’t borrow it from a friend. You can’t read your way to it through quotes. You get it from yourself. You have to earn it, to prove your worth to you and you alone to understand it. And sport will do that. Runs, weights, biking whatever it is…it will change your mindset little by little until you look in the mirror and know exactly who you are and wonder why you didn’t do this sooner. When my kids hit the age of insecurity I’m going to lace up and take them for a run, and the next day we will do it again, and again and again. And I will take them to the gym and sign them up for every sport there is and I will show them how to learn their self esteem and their power. 💚what’s something you wish you’d known sooner in life?🧡 #bbg #bbgmums #bbgmumsover30 #fitmom #bbg12wc #bbgtransformation #bbg2019 #bbgbeforeandafter #bbgmoms #bbgmomsover30 #pwrprogress #pwr #pwrmoms #transformationtuesday