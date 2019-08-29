Majka troje dece smršala 15 kilograma za četiri meseca i tvrdi da je trik u ovome (foto)
Ana-Marija Klic majka je troje dece i posle proslave 35. rođendana u februaru, shvatila da se oseća tromo.
🍋5 things I wish my younger self knew: (1) carbs and fats are not your enemy, processed food and sugars are. Don’t be extreme, just be smart. (2) strong feels way better than skinny, (3) those who love you the most are the ones who have the courage to tell you the things you may not want to hear, but they’re the things you NEED to hear, (4) media (social, print and television) thrives on numbers, readers, viewers, sales and engagement so they’ll jump on any bandwagon that’s popular at the moment, the messaging is not with your well being in mind even if it’s disguised that way (and yes I know someone will point out that I’m in social media too…but honestly I gave up giving a hoot about this stuff the same day I posted my first transformation photo after working my butt off for months and got reamed out for promoting gym culture…legit no longer care about those people, only the ones who want to be here) And lastly, (5) self esteem and self empowerment aren’t something you can read your way into. You can’t buy it in a store. You can’t borrow it from a friend. You can’t read your way to it through quotes. You get it from yourself. You have to earn it, to prove your worth to you and you alone to understand it. And sport will do that. Runs, weights, biking whatever it is…it will change your mindset little by little until you look in the mirror and know exactly who you are and wonder why you didn’t do this sooner. When my kids hit the age of insecurity I’m going to lace up and take them for a run, and the next day we will do it again, and again and again. And I will take them to the gym and sign them up for every sport there is and I will show them how to learn their self esteem and their power. 💚what’s something you wish you’d known sooner in life?🧡 #bbg #bbgmums #bbgmumsover30 #fitmom #bbg12wc #bbgtransformation #bbg2019 #bbgbeforeandafter #bbgmoms #bbgmomsover30 #pwrprogress #pwr #pwrmoms #transformationtuesday
“S trećim etetom sam se ugojila više od 36 kilograma i prvi put u životu vaga je pokazivala preko 90 kilograma”, ispričala je za Popsugar.
Shvatila je da više nije srećna i odlučila je prestane da traži izgovore. U roku od četiri meseca skinula je 15 kilograma.
“Ko bi rekao da ću s 35 godina biti u najboljoj formi ikad? I to uz troje dece”, napisala je na Instagramu.
Još uvek ima strije na bedrima i viška kože oko pupka, ali transformacija je sve oko nje prijatno iznenadila. Ana-Marija otkrila je ključ svog uspeha.
“Odlučila sam da neću slediti tradicionalne dijete jer smatram da su neodržive. Sebi sam nametnula pravilo 90/10. 90 posto mog jelovnika mora sačinjavati zdrava hrana, a deset posto namirnice koje volim. Nisam izbacila ugljene hidrate iz ishrane, samo sam pronalazila zdravije zamene. Hleb od belog brašna sam zamenila onim od celih žitarica. Maslac sam zamenila maslinovim uljem, a šećer javorovim sirupom. Sebe sam takođe naterala da pojedem ogromnu salatu baš svaki dan”, objasnila je.
The only difference between these two is 1 year and consistency with running and the sweat app. There really is no magic anything, changes take time. But I now look forward to my workouts, they’re not punishment, they’re my sanity. I am no longer doing bbg but I did 60+ weeks of it and then switched to PWR at home when I hurt my calf and which I love way more than I thought I would. Week 6 starts today! Half way through this program! Which also means I’m 6 weeks from the first injury of this year. But that’s ok! The thing about @sweat is that it has so many great programs you can switch between depending on your needs and your abilities, and even your likes. It feels familiar and having it on my iPhone always on hand is incredibly helpful. I have no excuse not to move my body, even on vacation. Anyways now that I’m at week 6 of @kelseywells pwr at home rogram and after doing over a year of bbg I think I can finally answer some questions about the two. So ask away below! #pwrprogress #transformationtuesday #sweatnation #bbg #bbgmums #bbgmumsover30 #fitmom #bbg12wc #bbgtransformation #bbg2019 #bbgbeforeandafter #bbgmoms #bbgmomsover30 #pwrprogress #pwr #pwrmoms
Zato i sada, kad god izađe sa suprugom i prijateljima na večeru, prvo naručuje salatu koju začinjava sirćetom i maslinovim uljem.
“Kad je pojedem, nisam toliko gladna i bolje kontrolišem veličinu porcija”, dodaje Klicova.
Ponovno je počela da trči, a sledila je i program vežbi poznate influenceke Kayle Itsines.
“Sviđa mi se kombinacija trčanja i vežbi snage. Svima koji žele da smršaju savetujem da odrede jedan motiv: neka to učine zbog sebe”, poručila je.