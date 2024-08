Neizostavan deo srpske tradicije: Tvrdi da mladolikost duguje isključivo ovoj supi!

Chiken bone soup is really tasty and helps my skin looks young. The recipe is so easy. Add chiken drumsticks (3-6 pieces) in cold water, add 2 kayanoya dashi pack or any dashi pack, sake and salt. boil for about 2 hours, add same vegetables then boil for another hour. It’s really yummy❤️ #antiaging #skinhacks #agebetter #howtolookyounger

