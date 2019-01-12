Novi trend u farbanju kose zaludeo žene širom sveta (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Just can’t help but love this. On stage in Dubai I talked about how we commercial colorists can live a better life whilst still doing great work, because 14 pieces of balayage can transform a look and leave a client so happy, oh yeah and make MONEY. Quick, effective commercial applications with the number one requested service in color. Has balayage changed your working life? Are you utilizing this skill in the salon, and how can I help you achieve your goals? #whosaidcommercialhaircolorisboring #hairfashiontour #freehandcolour #balayage #balayageombre #brunettebalayage #balayageartists #balayageeducation @pauledmonds217 @lorealpro