Novi trend u farbanju kose zaludeo žene širom sveta (foto)

Dosadilo vam je klasično farbanje? Želite da isprobate nešto novo i potpuno drugačije? Imate sreće, novi trend u farbanju osvojio je svet.

Reč je o novoj ombre tehnici naziva „negative space“ koju je osmislio jedan od najpoznatijih britanskih frizera Džek Hovard. Ovom tehnikom tretira se manji deo kose nego kod ostalih ombre tehnika, a krajnji cilj je da se postigne prirodno osunčani look koji imaju kalifornijske lepotice.

„Ovaj trend trenutno je najpopularniji među modelima i influenserkama. Cilj je uokviriti lice svetlijim pramenovima uz sitne pramenove na ostatku kose koji uglavnom samo naglašavaju vrhove“, otkrio je Hovard.

Kosa će vam izgledati prirodno. Možete ovako ofarbati svaku boju kose, što je fenomenalno. Dovoljno je da osvežite pramenove jednom godišnje.

