Novi trend u farbanju kose zaludeo žene širom sveta (foto)
Dosadilo vam je klasično farbanje? Želite da isprobate nešto novo i potpuno drugačije? Imate sreće, novi trend u farbanju osvojio je svet.
View this post on Instagram
Just can’t help but love this. On stage in Dubai I talked about how we commercial colorists can live a better life whilst still doing great work, because 14 pieces of balayage can transform a look and leave a client so happy, oh yeah and make MONEY. Quick, effective commercial applications with the number one requested service in color. Has balayage changed your working life? Are you utilizing this skill in the salon, and how can I help you achieve your goals? #whosaidcommercialhaircolorisboring #hairfashiontour #freehandcolour #balayage #balayageombre #brunettebalayage #balayageartists #balayageeducation @pauledmonds217 @lorealpro
Reč je o novoj ombre tehnici naziva „negative space“ koju je osmislio jedan od najpoznatijih britanskih frizera Džek Hovard. Ovom tehnikom tretira se manji deo kose nego kod ostalih ombre tehnika, a krajnji cilj je da se postigne prirodno osunčani look koji imaju kalifornijske lepotice.
„Ovaj trend trenutno je najpopularniji među modelima i influenserkama. Cilj je uokviriti lice svetlijim pramenovima uz sitne pramenove na ostatku kose koji uglavnom samo naglašavaju vrhove“, otkrio je Hovard.
View this post on Instagram
Brunettes do have fun, well I did with this hair. Brunettes and balayage they often don’t want to be overwhelmed with the balayage, they want to still be brunette with pieces. My 14 pieces application is perfect for this look. But always with something soft at the front. WHAT DO YOU THINK GUYS? #ukbalayage #balayageartist #balayageeducation #balayage #hairdresserproblems #whosaidcommercialhaircolorisboring @schwarzkopfusa @schwarzkopfpro @schwarzkopfpro.chile blow dry by #Emanuel @pauledmonds217
Kosa će vam izgledati prirodno. Možete ovako ofarbati svaku boju kose, što je fenomenalno. Dovoljno je da osvežite pramenove jednom godišnje.