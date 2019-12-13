U trendu

Sjajne ideje za novogodišnji manikir (foto)

M. P.

Bez zanimljivog manikira ni jedan stajling nije potpun
Došao je onaj period godine kada je sve u znaku šljokica i zanimljive dekoracije i već je vreme da razmišljamo o haljini i cipelama za najluđu noć. U ovoj prazničnoj euforiji gotovo svaka žena zaboravi na detalje poput noktiju.

Mi smo pronašli najzamljivije manikir ideje koje mogu da vam posluže kao inspiracija. Ovih dana ništa nije previše, pa zato budite kreativne i zabavite se sa pravljenjem zanimljivih šara na noktima.

