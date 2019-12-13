Sjajne ideje za novogodišnji manikir (foto)
Bez zanimljivog manikira ni jedan stajling nije potpun
Došao je onaj period godine kada je sve u znaku šljokica i zanimljive dekoracije i već je vreme da razmišljamo o haljini i cipelama za najluđu noć. U ovoj prazničnoj euforiji gotovo svaka žena zaboravi na detalje poput noktiju.
Mi smo pronašli najzamljivije manikir ideje koje mogu da vam posluže kao inspiracija. Ovih dana ništa nije previše, pa zato budite kreativne i zabavite se sa pravljenjem zanimljivih šara na noktima.
Got this nail inspo from watching Narcos and getting distracted by the pretty twinkling lights on our Christmas tree🎄✨. Also didn’t realize it looked similar to the @louisvuitton multicolor Alma white design until my boyfriend brought it to my attention. Hah! 🤷🏻♀️Colors used from @essie new fun concrete glitter collection. 🌈💥❤️
🌌 GALAXY 🌌 for @hilakarmand using @the_gelbottle_inc in Jet Black, Viola, Pacific, Milkyway and 3D white 🌌 #manicure #nailart #nails #gelnails #thegelbottle #notd #manicure #tgb #nailinspo #thegelbottlejetblack #galaxynails #galaxy #intergalactic #northernlights #stars #starnails #handpainted #glitternails #spacenails #space
🌸 FLORALS ARE TRENDING THIS WEEK! 🌸 nails for beautiful @gracecarter @tapmusic using @the_gelbottle_inc Extreme Shine 🌸 #nails #nailart #thegelbottle #extremeshine #floralnails #flowernails #rainbownails #colourpop #clearnails #jellynails #pressedflowers #notd #encapsulatednails #flowers #illbringyouflowers #floral
Cudowny manicure w klimatycznym wydaniu 😍😍 Która z Pań się skusi na takie pazurki na święta?🌲🌲 by: @ewuleeek #christmas #inspiration #paznokciowo #manicure 💅 #christmas #christmasnails #paznokcie #manicure #zima #winter #winternails #manicurehybrydowy #pazurki #paznokcie #paznokciowo #modnepaznokcie #paznokciehybrydowe #manicurehybrydowy #christmasnails #lakieryhybrydowe #modnepaznokcie #instagood #wzorkinapaznokcie #wzorynapaznokcie #details #kobiety #kobiety #woman #womanstyle #stylizacje #blogger #swiatecznezdobienia