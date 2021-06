Bagerom uništili luksuzne automobile vredne milione (foto)

IN PHOTOS: 𝗕𝗢𝗖 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝟮𝟭 𝗦𝗺𝘂𝗴𝗴𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗩𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲𝘀The Bureau of Customs (BOC) led the simultaneous destruction of twenty-one…

Posted by Bureau of Customs PH on Friday, June 18, 2021