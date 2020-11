Par koji ima 14 sinova najzad dobio ćerku (foto)

View this post on Instagram

A Michigan couple with 14 sons just welcomed their first daughter! 💕 Kateri Schwandt and her husband Jay welcomed daughter Maggie Jayne on Thursday, finally giving their 14 sons a baby sister. “We are overjoyed and beyond excited,” Jay said. “This year has been memorable in so many ways, for so many reasons, but Maggie is the greatest gift we could ever imagine.” Tap the link in bio for more on the Schwandt family and their newest addition. 📷: Mike Householder/AP/Shutterstock