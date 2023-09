Tata otkrio kako sprečiti dečje izlive besa u prodavnici, fora je postala viralna (video)

Now we can make it through the entire grocery shopping trip without any screaming, crying or wanting to get out out. 👌 #parentinghack #parentsoftiktok #parentsoftoddler #momtips #momtok #momsoftiktok #momsoftoddlers #momsoflittles #groceryshoppingwithtoddler

♬ I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift