Čuli ste za „coregazam“? Neki kažu da je bolji od orgazma (video)

View this post on Instagram

COREPLAY: the plank edition *band optional* 5 MOVES, 30 SEC EACH, ZERO REST IN-BETWEEN = 2 & 1/2 MIN KILLER CORE WERK THAT WILL HAVE YOU SWEATIN’ Hit that save button and end your workout with this quick circuit next time you’re working up a sweat 💦 Wanna up the ante? Repeat 3 x (break for 30 sec between each round) 1- THE OG PLANK 2- ARMY CRAWL PLANK 3- BANDED PLANK w/ FOOT TAPS 4- WIDE LEG CLIMBERS 5- ELBOW/ KNEE PLANK : bring elbows forward 3 inches trust me this looks easy but it’s actually INSANE 🔥 #absfordays #coreplay #abworkout Tune: Kelly watch the stars, Air ✨