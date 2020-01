Fuuuj: Odvratne stvari koje rade svi parovi, ali vam to neće priznati (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Drawing 1/100 of the drawing a day for 100 days challenge. It’s dangerous out here in these sheets! I created a similar drawing to this a couple years ago but in the last drawing the toe nails were claws they have now turned into knives. 🔪 Every night I feel like I am on the verge of loosing a foot. @joeyrudman ——————————————— Title: Toe Knives