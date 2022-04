Ova čivava najstariji je pas na svetu, ima 21 godinu (foto)

Čivava s Floride po imenu TobyKeith proglašena je najstarijim psom na svetu sa 21 godinu i 66 dana, objavila je Ginisova knjiga rekorda.

New record: Oldest dog – 21 years and 66 days.

TobyKeith the Chihuahua has been living with his human Gisela Shore since he was just a puppy!

— Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 19, 2022