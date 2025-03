Bez ijedne mrlje na staklu: Imamo jednostavan trik za čišćenje tuš kabine

Shower glass need a good clean? Heat undiluted distilled white vinegar in a microwaveable bowl or glass spray bottle until very warm but not boiling and add dish soap just a drop or two. Shake it gently. Grab a half of a lemon and gently scrub the stained areas of the glass. Hard water deposits? If you have stubborn stains from hard water dip the lemon in salt and scrub. Rinse well, and dry with a lint-free cloth. The acidic lemon juice and abrasive salt help to break down hard water deposits. Lemon is a degreaser from soaps and shampoos. Your glass will thank you! #cleantok#showercleaner #showerroutine #cleaninghacks #cleaning #cleaningmotivation #cleaningtips

♬ original sound – Nicole Jaques – Nicole Jaques