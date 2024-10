Kune se u ovaj trik za čiste prozore: Iskoristio je „molersku caku“ i oduševio sve!

Window Cleaning Hack – read all the comments from self proclaimed window cleaning professionals showing their deep passion for window cleaning. Until I posted this video I never realized how serious people are about gas station windows squeegees, and all the other more appropriate standard window cleaning equipment. Bless their hearts. #windowhack #cleaningwindows #windowcleaner #paintroller #windowcleaning #cleaning #pressurewashing #windowcleaner #clean #cleaningservice #guttercleaning #carpetcleaning #commercialcleaning #housecleaning #cleaningservices #residentialcleaning #windowwashing #cleaningcompany #softwashing #officecleaning #powerwashing #softwash #theorganizerman #Love

♬ original sound – The Organizer Man