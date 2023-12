Neverovatan trik uz koji će vam veš uvek biti mirisan, a omekšivač trajati „100 godina“

We’re switching it up for today’s laundry hack to feature an awesome DIY for dryer sponges by @caffeinatedmuggle AKA homewithesther on TikTok🥳 Try this and let us know what you think!#laundryhacks #tiktok #fyp #dryersheets #diyprojects

Posted by NimNim – Laundry & Dry-Clean on Thursday, May 13, 2021