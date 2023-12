Neverovatna trik: Napravite ekološki deterdžent za 0 dinara

Homemade conker detergent! I love this time of year for conker season! & it’s time to make DIY natural detergent, here’s how… Ingredients: 10 conkers 1l water Optional: Essential oil (for scent) White vinegar (water softener) Bicarbonate of soda (for stains) Method: 1. Freeze the conkers overnight 2. Cut & peel the conkers into smaller pieces 3. Add 500ml boiling water & leave for at least 1 hour or overnight 4. Strain the mixture 5. Blend the conkers with another 500ml of hot water 6. Strain into the previous mixture 7. Add essential oils, white vinegar & bicarb as you wish Will you give this DIY natural detergent a go? #naturalcleaning #conkerdetergent #horsechestnut #conkers #ecocleaning #greencleaning #ecotips #naturaldetergent #naturalsoap #cleaningtok #ecotok

