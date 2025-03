Ovaj trik za čišćenje prozora skratiće vam posao: Za par minuta stakla će zablistati (video)

🧼Babs Homemade Window solution (see below) 🧼Spring Cleaning! Windows 🧼 Cleaning Windows is a Springtime ritual. It is time to open those windows and let all that Spring air in! But first…cleaning. Here is my sure-fire way to have beautiful streak-free windows with little effort: 🧼 Step One. Vacuum the window sill. And if it needs a good wipe down, do that too. There is nothing worse than opening a window to get some good old fresh air and being greeted with a sill of dirt and grime. 🧼 Step Two. Make my DIY Window Solution. Combine the following ingredients into a clean spray bottle and get to work! DIY Window Cleaning Solution. 1 cup distilled water 1/4 cup rubbing alcohol 1/2 cup vinegar 🧼 Step Three. Spray the windows, let the solution sit for a bit and then use a coffee filter, newspaper, old t-shirt or a microfiber rag to wipe the solution. 🧼 Step Four. Make sure to wash your windows on a cloudy day or in the evening so that the solution does not dry too fast and create streaks! Also always wait until the pollen falls to start the job! 🧼 XO Babs #springcleaning #windowcleaning

