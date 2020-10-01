Ovih 5 sobnih biljaka privače novac, sreću i ljubav! (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Who's got a jade plant? Probably a few of us I imagine..did you know it's considered a good luck charm in Asia? The jade plant is believed to bring both luck and prosperity and the reason why in Asia it is gifted to friends and family so often. In Fung Shui it's considered a symbol of good luck and also said to provide good, positive mental health. The green leaves are also symbolic of growth and gain which translates to wealth and prosperity in the eyes of the believers. It's also said that for financial prosperity and success a Jade plant should be placed in a southeast location in your home. When I first read that i did take a mental check of all my jade plant, their locations and whether I needed to move any of them, I figured why not….can't hurt. GENUS: Crassula SPECIES: Ovata PLANT: Jade, Lucky plant, Money plant, Money tree LIGHT: bright light, mature plants prefers 4-6 hours of direct sun daily but avoid placing young plants in the sun because they will burn WATER: water until soil is evenly moist and then allow 1/2 of the soil to dry completely before watering again..leaf drop, shriveling or browning is a sign of underwatering and squishy waterlogged leaves is a sign of over watering TOXICITY: toxic to pets and humans #jadeplant #crassulaovata #plant #plantstrong #foliage #houseplantjournal #plantsofinstagram #houseplantsofinstagram #plantmom #plantlove #plantlife #houseplants #urbanjungle #urbanjunglebloggers #plantsmakepeoplehappy #plantlady #ihavethisthingwithplants #crazyplantrichasian #planted #plantparenthood #indoorgarden #plantsplantsplants #houseplantcollection #houseplantclub #plantobsession #houseplantcommunity #indoorjungle #greenyourfeed #plantingforfun #🌱🍃💚