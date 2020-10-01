Ovih 5 sobnih biljaka privače novac, sreću i ljubav! (foto)
Mnoge od njih imaju magične sposobnosti i bukvalno mogu čuda da učine! Stavite jednu od ovih biljaka u vaš dom i bićete iznenađeni prijatnim promenama koje će se dogoditi nakon toga!
Afričke ljubičice
Ovaj cvet je pogodniji za one koji su već u braku, ali doživljavaju privremene poteškoće ili samo žele da ih izbegnu. Ljubičice simbolizuju lojalnost, predanost i naklonost. Sa ovom biljkom u kući nećete se plašiti izdaje.
Spatifilijum
Ovo složeno ime prevodi se kao „ženska sreća“, pa samim tim i njegov efekat govori sam za sebe: donosi ljubav i pažnju okolnih ljudi, snažnu porodicu, privlači ljubav i donosi dobro zdravlje ženama.
Hibiskus
Kineska ruža ili hibiskus, kao što veruje narod Azije, neće dozvoliti da ljubav i strast nestanu decenijama.
Krasula
Ova biljka se naziva drvetom novca, ali ne uzalud. Prema feng šuiju, ona donosi novac, privlači blagostanje i energiju bogatstva.
Anturijum
Anturijum je odgovoran za sreću: sve je lako za vlasnika ove biljke, dobre ponude dolaze u vaše ruke, a loše stvari zaobilaze.
