Neverovatno: Smršala je 40 kg i NEPREPOZNATLJIVA je (foto)
Amerikanka Čariti Nelms čitav život kuburila je sa kilogramima, te je razvila niz poremećaja u ishrani – od prejedanja do anoreksije, ali kada je počela da radi kao stjuardesa ovaj problem je eskalirao.
Naime, ona je dok je radila neprestano jela brzu, usputnu hranu ili onu koju su delili u avionu, a ovakve navike rezultirale su nagomilanim kilogramima.
U jednom trenutku brojka na vagi iznosila je 96 kilograma, a to je povlačilo niz negativnih posledica.
„Radila sam nekoliko meseci kao sjuardesa i putovala svetom, što sam oduvek i želela.Bilo mi je jasno kako stvari stoje kada jednog dana moje telo nije htelo da me sluša. Imala sam sreću da radim ono što sma oduvek želela, ali moje telo fizički to nije moglo da isprati. Bilo mi je naporno da nosim kofere, bila sam uvek umorna na vrhu stepenica i letargična nakon kraja radnog vremena. Moje želje i iskustva bile su ograničene zbog mog tela“, ispričala je ona, dodavši da je znala da mora da preduzme neke mere.
Čariti je rešila da bez obzira gde se na svetu nalazi – uvek ide u teretanu!
As long as you don’t give up you’re making progress. Things can happen really SLOWLY. They can happen not exactly how we want them to. Weight loss isn’t a straight line down, it looks like a graph of speed bumps. Up and down, up and down until the road smooths out. BUT the road DOES smooth out and even though you don’t see it, you HAVE made progress. Maybe you don’t see the difference from Tuesday to Friday but there is a difference from June to December. JUST KEEP GOING! I’m learning this progress lesson in a lot of areas of life. It’s more than just getting healthy and changing your body. It’s in friendships, personal goals, mindsets, spiritual walk, marriages, goals, jobs etc. I’m still learning to accept that IMMEDIATE CHANGE ISN’T FAILURE (I’m a dead split between an enneagram 3 and 8 so basically the world is doomed when I’m out of balance😂) and if I haven’t stopped trying then I AM making progress.
„Treniram pet dana u nedelji. Nekada u teretani kod kuće, nekada hotelskoj, a nekada na plaži u Tajlandu. Uglavnom radim sa težinama, a nekada dva do tri dana praktikujem i kardio trening.
Njena novootkrivena ljubav prema fitnesu pomogla joj je da smrša neverovatnih 40 kilograma, a ona se konačno dobro oseća u svojoj koži.
„Moj život se potpuno promenio. Moja energija, moje telo, moj um, moji odnosi, moje samopouzdanje – sve je drugačije. Čak je i moj posao drugačiji. Sada sam stjuardesa pola radnog vremena jer radim i kao fitnes trener“, objašnjava ova dama.
💡What if your past history of failed diets, failed attempts at sticking to exercise and negative mindset didn’t exist? How would you wake up approach the day differently? What if you didn’t allow your past to dictate your confidence of what you can do in the future. ✔️FORGET THE PAST! Who cares if you’ve tried and failed a million times. Pretend it didn’t happen and KEEP MARCHING. Stop allowing your past “failures” to ruin your present goals. If I could wave a magic wand over you so you could see how beautiful and capable you are I would, but that won’t work. YOU have to see and believe that about yourself to create the confidence it takes to make change.
Ona takođe deli savete u vezi ishrane i vežbanja i na svom Instagram profilu, a kaže da dobija samo pozitivne reakcije i pohvale.
„To je dobar podsetnik da se mnogi ljudi nose sa istim problemima i nadam se da mogu da budem neka vrsta inspiracije i pomoći. Mislim da moja priča i moje putovanje rezonuju sa ljudima i sjajno je povezivati se sa njima“, zaključila je Čariti.
I used to think my self esteem was based in how I looked. I thought “If I could just lose weight and feel good about the way I look then I’ll have a lot more confidence.” WRONG!!!! I lost weight and I found out the security and confidence I walk in now has a lot less to do with how I look. It has EVERYTHING to do with what I’ve accomplished and what I’m capable of. There is a belief in what I’m capable of that I never carried before. I look in the mirror and I live on a foundation of knowing the hard work I’ve put in mentally, physically and spiritually couldn’t have been done by anyone else. Only I could do that for myself. I did it, I’m capable and so are YOU!
