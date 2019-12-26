Neverovatno: Smršala je 40 kg i NEPREPOZNATLJIVA je (foto)

View this post on Instagram

As long as you don’t give up you’re making progress. ⁣ ⁣ Things can happen really SLOWLY. They can happen not exactly how we want them to. Weight loss isn’t a straight line down, it looks like a graph of speed bumps. Up and down, up and down until the road smooths out. BUT the road DOES smooth out and even though you don’t see it, you HAVE made progress. Maybe you don’t see the difference from Tuesday to Friday but there is a difference from June to December. JUST KEEP GOING! ⁣ ⁣ I’m learning this progress lesson in a lot of areas of life. It’s more than just getting healthy and changing your body. It’s in friendships, personal goals, mindsets, spiritual walk, marriages, goals, jobs etc. I’m still learning to accept that IMMEDIATE CHANGE ISN’T FAILURE (I’m a dead split between an enneagram 3 and 8 so basically the world is doomed when I’m out of balance😂) and if I haven’t stopped trying then I AM making progress.