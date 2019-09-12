Ova boja kose je apsolutni hit jeseni (foto)
Mnoge dame se odlučuju, da sa dolaskom hladnijih dana, osveže svoju kosu sa nekoliko toplih pramenova ili celokupnom novom bojom.
Jedna boja će biti, po predviđanju frizera, apolutni hit ove sezone jer je re svega prava jesenja.
Naime, poznata koloristkinja Kim Bonondona tvrdi da će se ove jeseni nositi tzv. „ginger beer“ boja kose koju njene klijentkinje obožavaju.
View this post on Instagram
Burnt Sienna ☄️ . THIS!!! This client went from blonde to this copper color a few months ago and this time I wanted to nail the perfect copper shade! Thank you @jill901 for sharing with me your formula you used on @juleshough ! Colored with @joico & preped with the new @joico spray bond builder to give an even take on the hair and help the color last long! This may be my new favorite product. I love trying the newest products on my clients! I’m obsessed with the way this came out 😻 styled with @fanola nitro care 10 action leave in spray! This bottle gives ten moves in one spray! This spray will reconstruct, hydrate, nourish, give a soft & silky texture. It eliminates frizz & reduces blow dry time. It also provides protection from humidity & UV rays. It is enriched with milk proteins, kindreds and Argan oil. This whole line is honestly amazing it has transformed my hair significantly! Get 10% off your @fanola order when you order from @salonguys with my code CHAMPAGNE10 ✨
Reč je narandžasto-smeđkastoj boji kose sa suptilnim medenim odsjajem koja je sjajna za mejkover u hladnijim danima.
Kako tvrdi Kim, „ginger beer“ boja se postiže vrlo jednostavno u frizerskim salonima, a dobija se mešanjem plave, smeđe, crvene i bakarne boje.
Iako ćete morati otprilike jednom mesečno da je osvežite, Kim ističe da ova boja kose ne izgleda nimalo loše čak ni kada počne da se primećuje izrastak u prirodnoj boji kose.
Postoji li prevod na srpski za tu nijansu ginger beer?