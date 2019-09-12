Ova boja kose je apsolutni hit jeseni (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Burnt Sienna ☄️ . THIS!!! This client went from blonde to this copper color a few months ago and this time I wanted to nail the perfect copper shade! Thank you @jill901 for sharing with me your formula you used on @juleshough ! Colored with @joico & preped with the new @joico spray bond builder to give an even take on the hair and help the color last long! This may be my new favorite product. I love trying the newest products on my clients! I’m obsessed with the way this came out 😻 styled with @fanola nitro care 10 action leave in spray! This bottle gives ten moves in one spray! This spray will reconstruct, hydrate, nourish, give a soft & silky texture. It eliminates frizz & reduces blow dry time. It also provides protection from humidity & UV rays. It is enriched with milk proteins, kindreds and Argan oil. This whole line is honestly amazing it has transformed my hair significantly! Get 10% off your @fanola order when you order from @salonguys with my code CHAMPAGNE10 ✨