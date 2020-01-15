Potpuno su prestale da se brijaju, a sada ponosno pokazuju svoje telo (foto)
Početkom 20. veka ženama nisu smetale dlačice na njihovim telima. Tada se u priču uključila marketinška industrija, a brijanje celog tela za žene je postalo normalno.
"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli • • • @i_am_morgie~ “…Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others.”👏 • • • All the girls joining in januhairy are shaving off their body hair on New Year’s Eve (Monday 31st) ready to kick start the new year with a new challenge! We have many women who have signed up for this charity project so far, from the age range of 16-60! ✨💃✨💃 Sign up and join in while you can! #3daysleft #januhairy #thenaturalrevolution #bodyhairmovement #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste#hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood #bodygossip
Naime, kad su u modu ušle haljine bez rukava, u reklamama su počeli da podstiču žene da uklone dlačice ispod pazuha. Sledeće su se na udaru našle dlačice na nogama. Do 1950-ih brijanje je postalo norma koja se nije promenila do danas.
our co-founder @chr0nicallycute shares a recent experience of negative attitudes towards women who have body hair: – “someone messaged me a few days ago saying “being disabled is cool and all, but you need to shave – it’s gross. do you even shower?” now there are SO MANY things wrong with this comment as you can see. but for now i’m just going to say this: body hair is normal. everyone has it. it’s not unhygienic for men not to shave so what difference is there for women? fuck society’s unrealistic standards, do what you want with your body hair, as it is YOUR BODY. grow it, shave it, wax it, dye it, do whatever, but do it for you. 🔥 • 📸: by @eleanorwade007”
Tek su poslednjih godina žene počele više da dovode u pitanje očekivanja da moraju biti savršeno depilirane da bi se smatrale privlačnima. Tome su pomogle i društvene mreže, na kojima objavljuju svoje fotografije, nastojeći da prošire svest da i nedepilirano može biti lepo.
Our co-founder Laura, is featured in the Glamour UK’s A/W issue celebrating hair of all kinds! It’s so amazing to see pictures such as these in a magazine and have #januhairy featured alongside such amazing h(air)oic icons 👉🏽👉🏿👉🏻 As the iconic quote from Nora Ephron goes ~ “Whatever you choose, however many roads your travel, I hope you choose not to be a lady. I hope you will find some way to break the rules and make a little trouble out there. And I hope that you will choose to make some of that trouble on behalf of other women.” GO GLAMOUR UK! Thank you to all of the team for contributing towards this growing movement… Magazine: @glamouruk Casting & Production: @ameliatrevette Creative Direction: @dlye Beauty Direction: @camlla.kay Photography: @annadaki Styling: @michelle_duguid Hair: @knightjosh @carenagency Makeup: @francescabrazzo @thewallgroup Manicurist: @rebeccajadewilson_nails @laura__jackson_ @thewallgroup @harnaamkaur @msmayafelix @sophiahadjipanteli
Pre dvije godine Lora Džekson je pokrenula „Januhairy“, kampanju kojom podstiče žene da tokom januara odbace brijačei epilatore. Svake godine se tokom prvih 30 dana nove godine društvene mreže ispune fotografijama žena koje hrabro pokazuju svoja potpuno prirodna tela.
@jamiesquire_ ~ “Today I’m sharing this pic of my hairy bod and donating in support of @januhairy who are raising money for @treesisters_official to aid in protecting and restoring vital tree plantations and funding reforestation to help fight the climate crisis. 🌳🌳🌳 . Please consider joining in with Januhairy! Share a pic of your bod hair if you feel comfortable to and include a link to the fundraising page. Spread the word and if you can afford to donate to TreeSisters please do! . You can read more and donate to the cause here: treesisters.org/fundraisers/grow-out-your-hair-to-clear-out-the-air or follow the link in @januhairy’s bio. . Also, I want to acknowledge here that, although it’s a subject I’ve been loud about in the past, my relationship to my body hair and talking about it online has changed since my old comics. The longer I leave my body hair alone the more I recognise the mundanity of my decision. That doesn’t mean there is no value in talking about body hair online, only that I’ve come to realise that sharing images of my bod has little to no consequence for me as a white cisgender person. I like talking about body hair but I’m not radical nor am I pushing things forward by sharing images like this one. I’m working on some writing/maybe a comic to try to expand on this and make these thoughts more coherent, with some information on ways to help move things forward. I’m still learning and always open to criticism. Thanks for reading pals. 🦔 NOW GO DONATE TO TREESISTERS AND THIS IMPORTANT CAUSE! 🌍” ❤️🌱
If culture shifted to a place where the youth could freely be themselves without fear of being ostracized, think of what that would mean for the way we view our own body image and self worth. Remember back to the time in our lives when we were sexually maturing, and imagine what it would’ve meant for us if we didn’t feel ashamed of the changes our body/self was going through, and we could be confident in the person we are becoming, without the fear of not being good enough in society’s eyes. By having a young person modify themselves to fit into a cultural standard at such a confusing time in their life, puts people into a position to be less accepting of themselves. I hope to create movement towards a new trend for the next generations, so that we won’t have any reason to feel ashamed of who we are as we mature through life. I beat myself up for not feeling good enough as a young girl(for things that shouldn’t of mattered), and I hope by spreading awareness of my own experience, I can help others prevent feeling like they have to hold themselves back from who they want to be/ who they are.💙Do what you want, and do what feels right for you. Don’t let anyone make you feel bad about who you are and the decisions you make. You are you, and being you is enough. I love you.💙#havenofear #beyou #iloveyou #namaste #gratitude #selflove #bodypositive #acceptance #weareone