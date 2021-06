Lagala da je rodila desetorke?!

Tvrdnje da je Južnoafrikanka Gosijme Sithol rodila desetorke početkom juna nisu tačne, utvrdila je zvanična istraga, piše BBC.

#SouthAfrica authorities say Gosiame Sithole, the “mother” of the so-called decuplets was never pregnant. Gauteng provincial authorities say they have conducted a thorough investigation and have established that no hospitals, public or private, have any records of the births… 🙆🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6VxlLU6YG1

