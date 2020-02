Novi skandal pred Beoviziju: Pevačica kopirala pesmu iz crtanog filma? (foto, video)

Srbija ove nedelje bira predstavnika za Pesmu Evrovizije.

OK but can we discuss that 'Tajna', Ana Milenković's song in Serbia's national selection, clearly includes the main theme song to X-Men: The Animated Series in its instrumentation? #beovizija2020 pic.twitter.com/FXGERkU7I1

— ESCAerial: Another Eurovision Reaction Channel (@EscAerial) February 13, 2020