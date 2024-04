Spavaćete kao beba: Trik sa štapićem za uši garantuje miran san!

Whenever I felt stressed as a kid, my mom would rub this one point inside my ear for a few minutes and I instantly felt calmer. Shen men (神门) aka “Spirit Gate” is a famous acupuncture/acupressure point that can help regulate your body’s production of stress hormones, thus taming your fight or flight response. Rub this point every day as much as you need to throughout your day. If you gently massage this ear point daily, you’ll notice your anxiety lower over time and your sleep will also improve. But remember to also set boundaries and pour into yourself. Take it one day at a time. And do something you love and celebrate! safe for little ones 👧🏻 safe for those who are expecting 🤰🏻 #anxietyrelief #stressrelief #mentalhealth #anxietyhack #insomnia #sleephack #acupressure #chinesemedicine

