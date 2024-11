Znate li odakle dolazi naziv ‘medeni mesec’? Mogli bi da se iznenadite

🍯🌕 HONEY MOON ORIGIN 🌕🍯 Our society is steeped in Folklore, mythology, and ancient practices which still make up a large part of our modern cultures and heritage. Most of us go through our entire lives unaware that we are carrying in traditions which are hundreds (if not thousands) of years old – and the popular honeymoon is one of them! Before Church weddings became the normality, people used to get married in many ways, such as handfasting and jumping over the fire. These were usually nature ceremonies and took place outdoors, in the land, especially at certain times of year such as Beltane and Lughnasadh. The ceremonies focused on love, fertility, and the celebration of nature. In fact Beltane is well-known as a fertility festival, as it is the height of spring and many handfasting and other wedding practices would take place on this day to reflect the symbolism of the festival. After a couple was wed, it was tradition for them to drink mead for a full moon cycle after their wedding as celebration. This can actually be traced back to the 5th century and would have taken place amongst our pagan ancestors. Interestingly, mead was thought to be an aphrodisiac and could aid in fertility – which was another reason newlyweds would drink it after their wedding. Over the years the meaning has obviously evolved and we now know it as a period that newlyweds take off together, usually as a holiday. . . . . . #honeymoon #honey #mead #handfasting #paganweddings #pagantraditions #paganmarriage #meadery #meaddrink #celticeurope #celticbritain #celtictraditions #celticmarriage #beltane #beltanecelebrations #fertility #fertilityritual #fertilityceremony #celticceremony #femininity #femaleenergy #feminine #feminineritual #love #loveceremony #beltane #pagantraditions #pagantiktok #celticfestival

