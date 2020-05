Preminuo slavni muzičar, osnivač jedne od najuticajnijih grupa (foto, video)

Florijan Šnajder, osnivač famoznog pionirskog nemačkog elektro benda Kraftverk, preminuo je danas u 73. godini, prenosi BBC.

Florian Schneider of German electronic band Kraftwerk has died at age 73. He formed one of most influential groups of all time with Ralf Hutter in 1970, and changed music forever – hip-hop, synthpop and rock all owe a debt to him. pic.twitter.com/SUV0pu8v6O

— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) May 6, 2020