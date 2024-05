Najsočniji hleb od samo četiri sastojka: ‘Ne treba ga mesiti, a mekan je kao pamuk’

Easy Homemade Bread – No Kneading and only 3 ingredients Ingredients 450g bread flour 2 Tsp fast action or instant yeast 2 Tsp Sea Salt or Kosher Salt 375ml very warm water (not hot) Method Add your Flour, Yeast & Salt into a mixing bowl whisk or mix well to make sure all the ingredients are well incorporated. Then add 375ml of warm water and mix well. Then place cling film or a kitchen towl over the top and let proof for 2-3 hours Once your dough has doubled in size and is wobbly like jelly, Preheat your oven to 230°C/450°F (220°C fan) and place your baking tray or pot into the oven to heat up for 15 minuets Flour your surface and place on your dough, lightly flour and form your shape by twisting and tucking the dough underneath, you then then score at this point if you’d like Grab yourself some baking paper and place the dough onto the paper If you don’t have a Dutch oven, boil the kettle and grab an oven proof pot or tray to create a steam effect . Remove your pot from the oven and place your dough inside using the baking paper. Put into the oven on the middle shelf along with the boiling water and cook for around 40 minuets If you have a dutch oven, place in oven with lid on for 30 mins then remove lid for 10 mins. Remove from oven and let cool on a cooling rack for 15 minuets and that’s it! #bread #baking #foodie #howto #satisfying #easyrecipe

♬ Little Things – Adrian Berenguer