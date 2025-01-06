Sjajan izbor za božićnu trpezu: Napravite jelku od lisnatog testa i oduševite ukućane

Društvene mreže su nepresušni izvor inspiracije kada su u pitanju hrana i recepti. Jedan od hitova na Tiktoku je trenutno recept za jelkicu od lisnatog testa.
Za njega vam ne treba ni puno sastojaka ni puno vremena, pa ga je idealno napraviti ako se i tokom ovih praznika nađete u stisci s vremenom, a potrebna vam je grickalica koja će oduševiti porodicu.
Reč je o kombinaciji lisnatog testa s mocarelom, belim lukom i peršunom.
Za ovu ukusnu i jestivu jelkicu potrebna su vam dva lista lisnatog testa, tri čena belog luka, oko 20 g naseckanog peršuna, malo soli i bibera, četiri kašičice maslaca i oko 100 g rendane mocarele. Na kraju će vam trebati i jedno jaje kojim ćete premazati jelkicu pre pečenja.
Na papir za pečenje stavite jedan list lisnatog testa i premažite ga smesom od belog luka, peršuna, soli, bibera i maslaca. Po tome pospite i rendanu mocarelu, a zatim preklopite drugim listom lisnatog testa. Nožem isecite u oblik jelke, a višak koji ste isekli stavite sa strane, prenosi index.hr.
Testo koje ste isekli u obliku jelke sada ćete zaseći na trakice, koje ćete zatim zarolati, a celu jelku ćete premazati jajetom i ispeći u rerni. Od viška testa koje vam je ostalo od prethodnog sečenja možete napraviti zvezdice ili neke druge oblike i ispeći ih pored jelke.
@simshomekitchen
This festive cheesy garlic puffed pastry Christmas tree is a mouthwatering appetizer for the holiday season. ⭐️🎄🧀 With just a few ingredients, you can create this scrumptious and aromatic tree that will make your guests drool. The pastry is flaky and buttery, the cheese is gooey and savory, and the garlic adds a touch of spice. This tree is not only delicious, but also easy to make and fun to decorate. Ingredients 2 sheets of puff pastry defrosted 3 garlic cloves 3/4 cup of fresh parsley chopped Salt to taste Pepper to taste 1/4 cup of unsalted butter 1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese 1 egg and one tablespoon of water (egg wash) #puffedpastrychristmastree #puffedpastrychristmas #puffedpastryrecipes #puffedpastrychristmasgarlic #puffedpastry #christmastree #christmasbaking #garlicbreadcheese #christmasappetizer #baketok #christmasrecipe
♬ It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters – 🎄🎄🎄
