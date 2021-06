Jokić odobrio prodaju majica sa uvredama, a razlog je sjajan (foto)

Novinari koji prate Denver Nagetse potvrdili su da je Nikola Jokić odobrio prodaju majica sa njegovim likom, ali samo zbog toga što će deo dobiti ići u dobrotvorne svrhe – konjičkoj organizaciji.

Coach Malone comes into his press conference wearing this shirt.

Front has some of the criticism, the negative things, that were said about Nikola Jokic.

Back says he’s the MVP. “Jokes on you.” pic.twitter.com/CE912PllyL

