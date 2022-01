Novak više nikada neće da igra u Australiji?

Prvo deportacija, a onda i zabrana ulaska u Australiju na tri godine! Nema kraja iživljavanju Australijanaca!

"The three-year ban does apply, but it can be dealt with at some stage in the future"

Home Affairs Minister @KarenAndrewsMP on rules meaning deported tennis star Novak Djokovic can't return to Australia until 2025. pic.twitter.com/Hzii6Vqltq

— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) January 16, 2022