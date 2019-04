Amerika uvodi carine Evropskoj uniji

Predsednika SAD Donald Tramp najavio je danas na Tviteru da će Amerika uvesti 11 milijardi vredne carine Evropskoj uniji.

The World Trade Organization finds that the European Union subsidies to Airbus has adversely impacted the United States, which will now put Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU products! The EU has taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years. It will soon stop!

