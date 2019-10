Otvaraju grob najvećeg državnog neprijatelja, sumnjaju da je u njemu neko drugi (foto)

View this post on Instagram

1930s Mens Hair One thing that was against the rules in the 1930s for men was for them to wear long hair. Men were just surfacing from the 1910s and 20s, periods in which nothing but extremely short and slick hair hid under a broad-brimmed hat was acceptable. John Herbert Dillinger was an American gangster in the Great Depression-era United States. He operated with a group of men known as the "Dillinger Gang" or "The Terror Gang" which was accused of robbing 24 banks and four police stations, among other crimes. Dillinger escaped from jail twice.