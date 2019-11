Srušio se most, poginula devojčica (foto, video)

Jedna 15-godišnja devojčica poginula je kada se danas srušio viseći most preko reke na jugozapadu Francuske, kada su automobil i kamion pali u vodu, saopštile su lokalne vlasti.

At least one person is dead after a bridge collapsed in southern France on Monday. Authorities said a 15-year-old died, while the mother of the victim was rescued by nearby residents. Authorities are looking for more survivors. The cause of the collapse isn't yet known. pic.twitter.com/Z6t64OWntB

