Strašno nevreme u Italiji, padao grad veličine teniskih loptica (video)

Led veličine teniskih loptica uzrok je privremene obustave saobraćaja na autoputu nedaleko od grada Modene, na severu Italije, gde je pričinjena materijalna šteta na automobilima, prenose mediji.

Italy Battered by Fruit-Sized HAIL STORM – Cars Destroyed!

Northern and central parts of the country were bombarded by a freak storm – with ice balls so big they smashed through cars and destroyed orchards!

The violent storm brought traffic to a halt on a main highway. pic.twitter.com/NyoQFZsHzq

