Tragedija: Poslanica preminula u avionu (foto)

Nemačka poslanica Karin Štrenc iz stranke kancelarke Angele Merkel preminula je nakon što je kolabirala u avionu tokom leta na povratku za Nemačku.

#GERMANY: Member of the Bundestag, Karin Strenz, 53, has died on return flight from #Cuba. She died in a hospital in Shannon, although a doctor and an intensive care nurse were able to stabilize her on board, according to information. pic.twitter.com/YBojtyU34U

