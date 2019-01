Tramp: Imam lošu vest za Rusiju

Američki predsednik Donald Tramp izjavio je da je rast proizvodnje nafte u SAD loša vest za Rusiju.

“Gas prices drop across the United States because President Trump has deregulated Energy and we are now producing a great deal more oil than ever before.” @foxandfriends But this is bad news for Russia, why would President Trump do such a thing? Thought he worked for Kremlin?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019