Atraktivna Nejmarova Natalija provocira videom, možda ga i obriše (foto, video)
Od kraja prošle godine piše se kako brazilski fudbaler Nejmar (28) u vezi sa manekenkom Natalijom Barulich (28), prenose mediji.
Španski mediji zaključili su kako je Natalija potvrdila vezu nedavno objavljenom fotografijom na kojoj je pisalo ‘srećna godišnjica’.
– Svi znaju koliko si neverojatno talentiran, ali da barem mogu videti koliko si prelep u srcu… Poštujem te i čast mi je, bebo – napisala je Natalia uz fotografiju s Nejmarom.
Aktivna je na Instagramu, a sada je objavila i kratki video u kojem pozira u poprilično izazovnom kupaćem kostimu.