Bela Hadid dokazala zašto je jedna od najzgodnijih manekenki na svetu (video)

🌡🌡These women!!. The power that they exude literally could take your breath away! They work so fucking hard and it shows. With every step !!! Soooo epic. Thank you for your energy .. You are all stars ⭐️ brought to you by the beyond @parrisgoebel @badgalriri @savagexfenty This show just made me feel good. Rihanna I’m watching you right now with a big ass smile on my face. You’re an icon. Thank you for bringing us together in the most empowering show , I’m so proud to walk (I guess in this case … sit ) for ya. 🖤 @shyvoncampbell @yuliana__maldonado @nataly__santiago @jadebug98 🤸🏽‍♀️🖤🔥⛓🌡