Bela Hadid dokazala zašto je jedna od najzgodnijih manekenki na svetu (video)

M. K.

Manekenka Bela Hadid (Bella) objavila je na Instagramu video-snimke na kojima pozira u donjem vešu, čime je još jednom pokazala zašto trenutno važi za jednu od najzgodnijih manekenki na svetu.

Watch me on ya video foneeee📲

Ona je pozirala kao dio promocije Rijanine linije donjeg veša, pod nazivom „Savage X Fenty Show“.

Promocija je emitovana onlajn, na Amazon Prime platformi, a Bela Hadid je ovim kratkim snimcima dala samo mali „trejler“, čime je samo oduševila svoje pratioce.

