Bela Hadid dokazala zašto je jedna od najzgodnijih manekenki na svetu (video)
Manekenka Bela Hadid (Bella) objavila je na Instagramu video-snimke na kojima pozira u donjem vešu, čime je još jednom pokazala zašto trenutno važi za jednu od najzgodnijih manekenki na svetu.
Ona je pozirala kao dio promocije Rijanine linije donjeg veša, pod nazivom „Savage X Fenty Show“.
🌡🌡These women!!. The power that they exude literally could take your breath away! They work so fucking hard and it shows. With every step !!! Soooo epic. Thank you for your energy .. You are all stars ⭐️ brought to you by the beyond @parrisgoebel @badgalriri @savagexfenty This show just made me feel good. Rihanna I’m watching you right now with a big ass smile on my face. You’re an icon. Thank you for bringing us together in the most empowering show , I’m so proud to walk (I guess in this case … sit ) for ya. 🖤 @shyvoncampbell @yuliana__maldonado @nataly__santiago @jadebug98 🤸🏽♀️🖤🔥⛓🌡
Promocija je emitovana onlajn, na Amazon Prime platformi, a Bela Hadid je ovim kratkim snimcima dala samo mali „trejler“, čime je samo oduševila svoje pratioce.
