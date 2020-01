Bio je najbolji frajer u „Seks i gradu“, a danas izgleda još bolje (foto)

View this post on Instagram

➡️➡️➡️ scroll for elephants 🐘 Those who have known or followed me for sometime now, know how passionate I am about wildlife and nature. Grateful to have been invited to this years fundraising gala for @WildAid, a conservation organization working to reduce the global consumption of elephant ivory, rhino horn, and shark fin. They use their resources and leverage for more than $230 million in pro-bono media with the simple message of “When the Buying Stops, the Killing Can Too.” Pictures of me with some magical beasts in Thailand last year 🐘 Outfitted by the always amazing @perryellis 🙏