Danas je jedna od najseksipilnijih manekenki, a kao mala bila je gojazna (foto)

Happy national period day everyone! If you haven’t tried any of OLLY’s Future is Female products, you should. They are geared to support female health concerns and help remove the stigma around this discussion. Period poverty is a real thing that affects millions of women and breaking the stigma around female health and wellness helps continue a conversation that needs to be had for women around the world ❣️ Thanks @OllyNutrition for partnering with @ISupportTheGirls. We will be providing 50,000 women with products they need to stay clean and healthy. #InTheGirlsRoom #OLLYAmbassador